Morgan Stanley Sells 114,088 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,310,428 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 114,088 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $60,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,864,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,732,000 after acquiring an additional 61,323 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 435,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,747,000 after acquiring an additional 161,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 432,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after buying an additional 225,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $42.31 and a one year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 9.27%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHM. Bank of America began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

