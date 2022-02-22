Morgan Stanley Has $64.27 Million Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,926,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 754,350 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in TELUS were worth $64,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,711,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $169,342,000 after acquiring an additional 187,217 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TELUS by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 534,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after acquiring an additional 32,696 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of TELUS by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,277,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $115,981,000 after acquiring an additional 350,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in shares of TELUS by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 210,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 105,200 shares during the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.58.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 137.84%.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.