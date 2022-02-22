Morgan Stanley Has $62.84 Million Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 269,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,953 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $62,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,072,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,827,000 after purchasing an additional 762,866 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2,154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 174,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after purchasing an additional 167,135 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,772,000 after purchasing an additional 150,886 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 262,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,183,000 after purchasing an additional 148,528 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 895,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,655,000 after purchasing an additional 134,501 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 8,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,002,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,398 shares of company stock valued at $8,604,364. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.60.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $218.23 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.18 and a 12-month high of $286.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -140.79 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.22 and a 200-day moving average of $234.81. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

