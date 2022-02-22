Morgan Stanley Has $58.96 Million Stock Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,309,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.02% of Upwork worth $58,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $1,035,217.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.21. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -97.96 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UPWK shares. TheStreet cut Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. began coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

