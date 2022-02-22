Morgan Stanley Has $58.96 Million Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,309,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.02% of Upwork worth $58,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Upwork in the 3rd quarter worth about $450,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,082,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Upwork in the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Upwork in the 3rd quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Upwork in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,060,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. initiated coverage on Upwork in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $31,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UPWK stock opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.21. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.96 and a beta of 1.87.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

