Morgan Stanley Buys 58,885 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,825 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,885 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.01% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $58,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 90.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEP shares. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $72.41 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $88.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 21.57%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.35%.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

