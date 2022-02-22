Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Moody’s has raised its dividend by 40.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Moody’s has a payout ratio of 19.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Moody’s to earn $14.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

NYSE MCO opened at $323.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $360.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.47. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $272.60 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The company has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $479,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MCO shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.27.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

