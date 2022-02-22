Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Trading 5.3% Higher

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) shares traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.32 and last traded at $14.32. 1,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 251,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLUE. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 206.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

