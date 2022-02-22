Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives $15.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.30.

MOMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.60 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ MOMO traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,512. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Momo has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $2.40. Momo had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Momo will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Momo by 147.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,414,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,653,000 after acquiring an additional 841,755 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Momo in the third quarter worth about $8,262,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Momo by 5.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,326,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $142,791,000 after acquiring an additional 515,274 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Momo by 69.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,041,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,063,000 after acquiring an additional 428,247 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in Momo by 12.9% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,284,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,753,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Momo Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

