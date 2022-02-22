Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Lowered to $365.00 at Morgan Stanley

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $397.00 to $365.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MOH. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.40.

Shares of MOH opened at $314.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $300.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.42. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $209.22 and a fifty-two week high of $328.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

