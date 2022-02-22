Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.460-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$214.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.57 million.Model N also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.060-$0.080 EPS.

NYSE MODN opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $920.30 million, a PE ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 0.97. Model N has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.65.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MODN shares. TheStreet cut Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Model N currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.

In related news, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $43,794.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $159,177.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,769 shares of company stock valued at $679,372 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Model N by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 381,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,982,000 after acquiring an additional 45,536 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Model N by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 12,743 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Model N in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Model N by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Model N by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

