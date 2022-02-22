MML Investors Services LLC Sells 1,011 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $190,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,701,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,599,000 after acquiring an additional 309,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $682,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $54.66 on Tuesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $57.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.40.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.