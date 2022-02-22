MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of STERIS by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,288,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $876,113,000 after acquiring an additional 134,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of STERIS by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,037,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $832,989,000 after buying an additional 505,602 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,569,000 after buying an additional 82,226 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,525,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $311,602,000 after buying an additional 137,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,322,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,803,000 after purchasing an additional 57,646 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. Stephens raised their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $604,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,491 shares of company stock worth $8,247,469. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE stock opened at $226.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 80.73 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $170.36 and a 52-week high of $248.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

