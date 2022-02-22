MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $457.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.51 and a 12-month high of $580.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $445.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.36.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 47.43%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.60, for a total transaction of $714,424.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,951,877.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,698 shares of company stock valued at $26,197,254 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.22.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

