MML Investors Services LLC Buys 876 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,169,709,000 after buying an additional 206,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,142,000 after buying an additional 59,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,962,000 after buying an additional 84,172 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $447,843,000 after buying an additional 34,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 803,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,205,000 after buying an additional 23,001 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.34.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,072 shares of company stock valued at $308,191 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH opened at $264.47 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $230.89 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

