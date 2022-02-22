MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 4,013 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 216.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of JEPI opened at $59.54 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $63.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.50.

