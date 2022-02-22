Mithril (MITH) Achieves Market Cap of $31.50 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last week, Mithril has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for $0.0315 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a market capitalization of $31.50 million and approximately $6.11 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00010460 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.01 or 0.00246935 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000441 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000171 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

