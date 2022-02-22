Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.61

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Several brokerages recently commented on MF. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.08 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.70 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Missfresh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.59.

Get Missfresh alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Missfresh in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Missfresh in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Missfresh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Missfresh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Missfresh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 26.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Missfresh Company Profile (NYSE:MF)

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Missfresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Missfresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.