Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.61

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.
Several brokerages recently commented on MF. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.08 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.70 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Missfresh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.59.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Missfresh Company Profile (NYSE:MF)
Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.
