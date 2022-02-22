Mirrored Amazon Trading 1.1% Lower This Week (mAMZN)

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. In the last week, Mirrored Amazon has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Amazon coin can currently be purchased for about $3,193.96 or 0.08737060 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Amazon has a total market capitalization of $6.11 million and approximately $203,575.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00043452 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,510.07 or 0.06866290 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,544.06 or 0.99966024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00046564 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00049663 BTC.

Mirrored Amazon Coin Profile

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 1,914 coins. The official website for Mirrored Amazon is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Amazon is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Amazon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Amazon directly using US dollars.

