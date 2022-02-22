Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 1,288.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,299 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $22,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.9% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.67.

In related news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total transaction of $620,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total transaction of $32,467,895.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,877 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,023 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTN opened at $266.00 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $263.23 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.87. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.63) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

