Millennium Management LLC Has $23.16 Million Stock Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,626 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $23,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 383.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 23,816 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 291.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 174,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 129,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 24,995.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,607,000 after acquiring an additional 814,351 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.70. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $68.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.84.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $786,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

