Millennium Management LLC Grows Stake in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) by 97.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,323,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145,100 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Tech and Energy Transition worth $22,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 54.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,703,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,642,000 after buying an additional 603,374 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the third quarter valued at $977,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the third quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 5.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,420,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after buying an additional 68,758 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TETC opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

