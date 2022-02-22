Millennium Management LLC Grows Holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,293,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673,889 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $24,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Himax Technologies by 192.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,497,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,653,000 after buying an additional 1,644,549 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Himax Technologies by 4,728.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,995,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after buying an additional 1,953,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Himax Technologies by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,212,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after buying an additional 859,438 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Himax Technologies by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 893,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,537,000 after buying an additional 351,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Himax Technologies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,258,000 after buying an additional 116,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.41.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

