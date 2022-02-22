Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Takes $159,000 Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 26.9% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 27.9% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 116,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 25,344 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 304.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 47,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 35,494 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 36.2% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 117,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 31,316 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.15.

Williams Companies stock opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.02. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

