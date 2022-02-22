Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 491 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in GDS were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 0.98. GDS Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $34.95 and a twelve month high of $116.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.75.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

