Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Invests $368,000 in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 90,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTZ. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the third quarter worth $2,650,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intrusion by 8,594.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 263,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intrusion by 313.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 211,565 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Intrusion by 59.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 323,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 120,512 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Intrusion in the third quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTZ opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.63. Intrusion Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Intrusion from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.