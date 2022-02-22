Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $816,000 Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 944.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,141,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,567,000 after purchasing an additional 267,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,698,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,814,000 after buying an additional 605,277 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,581,000 after buying an additional 852,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,649,000 after buying an additional 1,079,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,703,000 after buying an additional 687,258 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Shares of ATVI opened at $81.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day moving average of $73.46. The company has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $103.08.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

