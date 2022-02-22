Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 41.9% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,909 shares of company stock worth $4,130,585. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International stock opened at $174.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.22. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.23 and a 1 year high of $184.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.58.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

