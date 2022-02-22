Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 602 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 75.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,401 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,416 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,039 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $174,077,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 78,170.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 782,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,974,000 after buying an additional 781,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $135,844,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $229.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $254.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.66 and a 200-day moving average of $203.74.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total transaction of $1,208,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total transaction of $539,840.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,016 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.67.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

