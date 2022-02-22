Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.830-$1.990 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.740-$8.100 EPS.

Shares of MAA stock traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $205.75. 20,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,882. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $131.45 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.17.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $212.45.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total value of $1,037,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,884 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,728,000 after acquiring an additional 26,157 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

