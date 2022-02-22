Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.830-$1.990 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.740-$8.100 EPS.
Shares of MAA stock traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $205.75. 20,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,882. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $131.45 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.17.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $212.45.
In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total value of $1,037,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,884 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,728,000 after acquiring an additional 26,157 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.
