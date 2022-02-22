MicroVision (MVIS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MVIS stock opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46. MicroVision has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.44 million, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 3.53.

In other MicroVision news, Director Simon Biddiscombe sold 30,000 shares of MicroVision stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $206,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVIS. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. 25.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MVIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

