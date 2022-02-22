MicroVision (MVIS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MVIS stock opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46. MicroVision has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.44 million, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 3.53.
In other MicroVision news, Director Simon Biddiscombe sold 30,000 shares of MicroVision stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $206,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
MVIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
MicroVision Company Profile
MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MicroVision (MVIS)
