Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.220-$1.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.79 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.75. The stock had a trading volume of 86,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,895,732. The company has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.28.

In other news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.71, for a total transaction of $3,913,048.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,800 shares of company stock worth $19,474,840. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 92,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 45,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

