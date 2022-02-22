Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,009 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in AES were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in AES by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 123,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 14,209 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AES during the second quarter valued at $24,227,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in AES by 24.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 57,742 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in AES by 59.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 18,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in AES by 484.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 37,580 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

AES stock opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. AES’s payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

