Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.250-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.21 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Meritor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Meritor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.40.

Get Meritor alerts:

Shares of MTOR stock traded up $11.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,115. Meritor has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Meritor had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Meritor’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Meritor will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meritor news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $26,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Nelligan sold 6,897 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $173,873.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,504. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Meritor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Meritor by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Meritor by 13.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 207,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.