Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $315 million-$330 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $288.77 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIVO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Meridian Bioscience stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.59. 37,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Meridian Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.67.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIVO. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,740,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 56,630 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products and the sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

