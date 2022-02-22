Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,170.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 22nd. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $952,807.33 and $1,170.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0319 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.84 or 0.00242084 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00014025 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004336 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000830 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00021942 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.