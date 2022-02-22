MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. MediWound has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $63.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MediWound by 33.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MediWound by 47.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

