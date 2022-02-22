MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Shares Down 4.3%

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 510,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 181% from the average session volume of 181,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners downgraded MediPharm Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. downgraded MediPharm Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20.

MediPharm Labs Corp. is medicinal cannabis company, which engages in the pharmaceutical grade production of cannabis oil products. The company focuses on the downstream secondary extraction methodology, distillation, and cannabinoid isolation and purification. It supplies raw materials, formulations, processing, and packaging for the creation of ready-to-sell derivative products.

