McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 163,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,483 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $11,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,814,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,556,000 after purchasing an additional 435,375 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,278,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,019,000 after acquiring an additional 275,648 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 572,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,633,000 after acquiring an additional 21,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,030,000 after acquiring an additional 34,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGRC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $74.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.