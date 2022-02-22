Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 420.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,773,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,003,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,575 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 412.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,643,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,093,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,250,000.

Shares of GPRE opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.16. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $44.27.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $802.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPRE. Evercore ISI raised Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.

