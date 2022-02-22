Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New $175,000 Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKE. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 5.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 46,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 219.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $61.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.53. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.55 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

Several analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.77.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

