Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $157,000 Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $448,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $122,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,828,800. 58.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMKR opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.70. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 7.63%.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

