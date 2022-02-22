Maverick Capital Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 68.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,897,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $169,315,000 after purchasing an additional 99,055 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,784,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,934,000 after purchasing an additional 235,653 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,265,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,968,000 after purchasing an additional 101,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,026,000 after purchasing an additional 30,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,837,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on DIN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.70.

NYSE:DIN opened at $80.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.75. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 2.06. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.38 and a 52 week high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

