Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,262 Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,192,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 499.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,236,000 after purchasing an additional 557,950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,189,000 after purchasing an additional 437,564 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,524,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,575,000 after purchasing an additional 350,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $41,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALK opened at $58.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.54. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.26 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

