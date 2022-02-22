MAV Beauty Brands (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) Shares Down 9.4%

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) shares dropped 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

MAVBF has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$3.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, lowered their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

