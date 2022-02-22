Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 50.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,230 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,532 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 417.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Craig N. Adams bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $71,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,085 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $48.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 4.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.31.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

