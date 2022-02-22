Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Masonite International stock opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.78. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $91.29 and a 1-year high of $132.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Masonite International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Masonite International by 215.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 33,925 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Masonite International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Masonite International by 417.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 19,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Masonite International by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

