Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) is Empirical Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Empirical Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 591,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Marten Transport comprises approximately 9.8% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Empirical Capital Management LLC owned 0.71% of Marten Transport worth $9,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Marten Transport by 10.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Marten Transport in the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 79,311.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 6.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRTN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.77. 1,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,338. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $18.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st.

In other news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $80,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $88,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

