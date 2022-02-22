Marshall Wace LLP Takes $2.93 Million Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,537,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,582,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TechTarget by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,521,000 after acquiring an additional 116,071 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TechTarget by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,422,000 after acquiring an additional 79,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in TechTarget by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 199,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,431,000 after acquiring an additional 60,513 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TTGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $74.72 on Tuesday. TechTarget, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.52 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.21.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

