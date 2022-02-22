Marshall Wace LLP Sells 192,173 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 192,173 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,061,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,413 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,045,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,694 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,172,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,728 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,150,000 after acquiring an additional 719,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,515,000. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61.

A number of analysts recently commented on WEN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

